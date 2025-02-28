Hwang Hee-Chan Injury: Ready to return

Hwang (hamstring) is an option for Saturday's trip to Bournemouth, according to manager Vitor Pereira.

Hwang last appeared in the FA Cup and is back for the next round, though he's unlikely to crack the starting XI. While he has a few starts this season, it doesn't seem like he'll be featured much the rest of the way with Jorgen Strand Larsen healthy again and Marshall Munetsi playing in more of an attacking role.