Hwang Hee-Chan headshot

Hwang Hee-Chan Injury: Remains out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Hwang (hamstring) is out for Saturday's trip to Bournemouth, Wolves announced.

Hwang will be out for Saturday's trip to Bournemouth as he struggles with a hamstring injury. The forward picked the injury up during an FA Cup clash and has now missed a pair of matches. Hwang's next chance to return will be a Tuesday clash with Fulham, though this sort of injury will likely end up being a multi-week concern.

Hwang Hee-Chan
Wolverhampton
