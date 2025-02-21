Hwang Hee-Chan Injury: Remains out

Hwang (hamstring) is out for Saturday's trip to Bournemouth, Wolves announced.

Hwang will be out for Saturday's trip to Bournemouth as he struggles with a hamstring injury. The forward picked the injury up during an FA Cup clash and has now missed a pair of matches. Hwang's next chance to return will be a Tuesday clash with Fulham, though this sort of injury will likely end up being a multi-week concern.