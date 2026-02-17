Hwang Hee-Chan Injury: Training individually

Hwang (calf) has returned to individual training, according to manager Rob Edwards.

Hwang is seeing more work this week after an injury he suffered, with the forward earning a place in individual training to begin the week. The hope will be that he can evolve into group training by the end of the week and end his absence, potentially warranting a return before the end of the month. Before the injury, he started in 11 straight games, a player who should work for a starting spot as soon as he returns.