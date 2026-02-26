Hwang Hee-Chan Injury: Trains with team, unlikely to play

Hwang (calf) trained with the team but is unlikely to feature in Friday's clash against Aston Villa, coach Rob Edwards said in the press conference, according to Liam Keen from Express and Star. "Hwang is training really well, but tomorrow might be too soon. We hope to have him involved next week."

