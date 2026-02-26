Hwang Hee-Chan headshot

Hwang Hee-Chan Injury: Trains with team, unlikely to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Hwang (calf) trained with the team but is unlikely to feature in Friday's clash against Aston Villa, coach Rob Edwards said in the press conference, according to Liam Keen from Express and Star. "Hwang is training really well, but tomorrow might be too soon. We hope to have him involved next week."

Hwang trained with the team but is unlikely to feature against Aston Villa Friday, though he is expected to be available next week against Liverpool. He had started the 11 matches prior to his injury and is likely to gradually reclaim his spot in the starting XI as he builds back match fitness.

Hwang Hee-Chan
Wolverhampton
More Stats & News
