Hwang Hee-Chan News: Delivers one assist

Hwang assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and three chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Fulham.

Hwang delivered the assist for Wolves' opening goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Fulham, receiving Rodrigo Gomes's cross in the center of the penalty area in the first half and intelligently laying the ball off to Mateus Mane instead of shooting, allowing the Portuguese winger to fire home with a clean strike, while also adding three key passes and three tackles. Hwang has now scored two goals and provided two assists across 25 Premier League appearances this season, with his future remaining uncertain following Wolves' relegation to the Championship.