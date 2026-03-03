Hwang Hee-Chan headshot

Hwang Hee-Chan News: Named to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Hwang (calf) is on the bench for Tuesday's match against Liverpool.

Hwang is back as expected Tuesday and appears to be easing into action, with the forward named to the bench after his calf injury. After five games out, he may have to get acclimated to the squad again, starting in 15 of his 20 appearances while recording two goals and one assist.

Hwang Hee-Chan
Wolverhampton
