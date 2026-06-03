Hwang Hee-Chan News: Should see minutes up front

Hwang will be part of South Korea's roster and could have a solid chance to start in an attacking spot as he heads into the third World Cup of his career.

Hwang offers extensive experience to South Korea's attack, with over 10 years spent playing in Europe and five previous World Cup outings already under his belt. The attacker is valued primarily for his offensive contributions and ability to stretch defenses with his movement. After an injury absence in February due to calf problems, he returned to the starting lineup for his club's final three matches of the campaign, failing to score but delivering one assist over that period. His role may vary depending on the formation, but he remains one of the squad's most proven scorers alongside Son Heung-Min and Lee Kang-In. Hwang scored a penalty goal during a friendly game versus Trinidad and Tobago in late May, although that happened while the main taker Son was not on the field.