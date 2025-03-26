Hwang Hee-Chan News: Struggling for time

Hwang has gone unused twice and has only played 16 minutes since returning from injury three games ago.

Hwang has seen a massive drop in minutes this season after starting in 25 of his 29 appearances last season, with the forward only starting in five of his 18 appearances this season. This was majorly highlighted since his return from injury three games ago, only seeing a mere 16 minutes of play since then. He has only scored twice all season and has seen a drop in production, likely to remain in a rotational role moving forward.