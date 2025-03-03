Hwang Hee-Chan News: Unused from bench

Hwang (hamstring) went unused off the bench in Saturday's FA Cup clash with Bournemouth.

Hwang returned to the squad for Saturday's FA Cup clash with Bournemouth making the bench but remaining an unused substitute. His availability is a positive sign suggesting he has fully recovered from his hamstring injury. That said, his return should not have much of an impact on the starting lineup since he had started only one of the last four games across all competitions before his absence.