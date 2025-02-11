Fantasy Soccer
Hwang In-beom Injury: Questionable to face Milan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 11, 2025

In-Beom is questionable for Wednesday's match against Milan due to injury, according to manager Pascal Bosschaart.

In-Beom could be missing out on the first stage of Feyenoord's knockout playoff match against Milan, as he is now in question due to injury. Not much more is known on the situation, although a late fitness test will likely decide his availability. He is a regular starter when fit, so this could be a major loss, with Antoni Milambo as a possible replacement.

