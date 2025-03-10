Fantasy Soccer
Hwang In-beom Injury: Remains out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

In-Beom (undisclosed) is out for Tuesday's match against Inter Milan, according to Voetbal International.

In-Beom is set to miss out yet again, as he will also miss the second leg of their outing against Inter Milan. This continues to be a tough loss for the club, as he was a starter before his injury. Gijs Smal and Jakub Moder are likely to serve in the middle of the midfield with In-Beom out.

