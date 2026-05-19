Hwang In-beom Injury: Set to join team Sunday
In-beom (ankle) is still in South Korea working on recovery but is expected to join his national team Sunday, according to Steve Han of Sky Sports.
In-beom has been questionable in the build-up to the World Cup due to an ankle injury and has been left in Korea for the time being because of the injury. However, things are finally turning up, as the midfielder is now set to join his national team Sunday at their training camp in Salt Lake City. This should leave him with enough time to continue recovery into the World Cup, leaving him a solid chance to be ready for the opener.
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