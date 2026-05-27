Hwang In-beom Injury: Should be fit for opener

In-Beom (ankle) is expected to be back for the World Cup opener, the player told Korea JoongAng Daily. "I can jump into training with the rest of the squad right away. There's no need for concern. I can feel that my movements have been getting smoother with each passing week. But I still have to get my match sharpness back, and it's something that I have to do by playing. Fortunately, we have a couple of matches before the tournament."

In-Beom has dealt with injuries for most of the year but is nearing full fitness as the World Cup draws closer, as the midfielder has joined his national team for their training camp. That said, he is expected to start fully training ahead of their friendlies, set to possibly feature against Trinidad and Tobago on May 30 or El Salvador on June 3 if he is fit enough. Either way, it appears fitness is finally on his side, a huge return for the team as he is likely set to start, barring any more injuries.