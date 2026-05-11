Hwang In-beom Injury: Uncertain with ankle injury

In-Beom is dealing with an ankle ligament issue he picked up on March 15, according to Sam Joseph of The Athletic.

In-Beom struggled with fitness concerns throughout the past Eredivisie campaign, recording one goal and three assists across 17 matches played (12 starts). Still, his presence would be vital for the South Korean national team if he recovers prior to their World Cup opener on June 11. Otherwise, Lee Jae-Sung and Seung-Ho Paik could be more active in midfield.