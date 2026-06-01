Hwang In-beom headshot

Hwang In-beom News: Returns off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

In-Beom (ankle) featured for 28 minutes off the bench in Saturday's 5-0 victory over Trinidad and Tobago, marking a significant step in his recovery and putting him on track for South Korea's World Cup opener.

In-Beom had been dealing with ankle problems for much of the year but had expressed confidence in his recovery ahead of the tournament, stating he could feel his movements getting smoother each week while acknowledging the need to regain match sharpness through competitive minutes. His appearance against Trinidad and Tobago provides exactly the kind of playing time he needed, and coach Hong Myung-Bo will be optimistic about having one of his most important midfielders available and ready to start when South Korea's World Cup campaign begins.

Hwang In-beom
Feyenoord
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hwang In-beom See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hwang In-beom See More
2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers: Penalties, Corners & Free Kicks by Team
SOC
2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers: Penalties, Corners & Free Kicks by Team
Rotowire Staff
21 days ago
2026 World Cup Group A Preview: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea and Czechia Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group A Preview: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea and Czechia Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
47 days ago
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, Nov. 28
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, Nov. 28
Author Image
Jack Burkart
November 27, 2023
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday Nov. 7
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday Nov. 7
Author Image
Jack Burkart
November 6, 2023
DFS Soccer: Yahoo Single-Game Preview for South Korea vs. Brazil
SOC
DFS Soccer: Yahoo Single-Game Preview for South Korea vs. Brazil
Author Image
Ben Novack
December 4, 2022