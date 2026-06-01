Hwang In-beom News: Returns off bench

In-Beom (ankle) featured for 28 minutes off the bench in Saturday's 5-0 victory over Trinidad and Tobago, marking a significant step in his recovery and putting him on track for South Korea's World Cup opener.

In-Beom had been dealing with ankle problems for much of the year but had expressed confidence in his recovery ahead of the tournament, stating he could feel his movements getting smoother each week while acknowledging the need to regain match sharpness through competitive minutes. His appearance against Trinidad and Tobago provides exactly the kind of playing time he needed, and coach Hong Myung-Bo will be optimistic about having one of his most important midfielders available and ready to start when South Korea's World Cup campaign begins.