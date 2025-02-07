Iago Aspas Injury: Receives medical green light
Aspas (calf) is back in the squad and has received medical clearance for Saturday's match against Betis, the club announced.
Aspas has yet to play in 2025 due to a calf injury that has sidelined him since mid-December. The captain, who extended his contract during the winter break, is back in the squad, which should provide a boost given his goal contributions and set-piece quality. If he isn't fit to start against Betis, Pablo Duran is likely to replace him on the right wing.
