Iago Aspas Injury: Suffering from calf overload

Aspas is suffering from a calf overload and is out for the time being, according to his club.

Aspas is heading to the sidelines during the preseason, as the forward has been dealt a calf injury. This is a tough development for the forward, as he will now be in a race to be fit for the start of the season, only a month away. He started in 19 of his 30 appearances last season while bagging 15 goal contributions, so he will hope to regain fitness before the season starts.