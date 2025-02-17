Iago Aspas News: Converts PK in return

Aspas scored a penalty goal and created one chance after coming off the bench during Saturday's 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid.

Aspas made his return from the calf injury that sidelined him since mid-December, replacing Fer Lopez just after the hour mark, and did that in style as he showed poise from the penalty spot to send the goalkeeper the wrong way to open the scoring for Celta just six minutes after he took the pitch. With seven goals and three assists over 17 league appearances, the forward will now seek to get back into rhythm ahead of the final third of the campaign.