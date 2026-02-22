Iago Aspas News: Nets late brace
Aspas scored two goals while taking three shots (two on goal), crossing once inaccurately and creating two chances during Sunday's 2-0 win over Mallorca.
Aspas entered the match in the 69th minute and scored both Celta Vigo goals while leading the team with his three shots. The goals were the first in La Liga since November 22nd as he hasn't started a league match since January 12th.
