Iago Aspas News: Receives medical clearance

Aspas (achilles) has been cleared of injury and is an option for the club moving forward, according to his club.

Aspas missed the last match with some Achilles issues but is set for his return, no longer dealing with the injury. This gives the club another option in the attack, as he serves more of a rotational role. That said, with eight starts in 24 appearances this campaign, he is likely to remain a depth option for the club.