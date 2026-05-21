Iago Aspas News: Signs contract extension until 2030

Aspas signed a contract extension with Celta Vigo until 2030, committing to at least one more season at the club of his life before transitioning into a role within the club's structure once he steps away from the pitch, the club announced.

Aspas is Celta's all-time leading scorer and the player with the most appearances in the club's history, having spent the vast majority of his career representing the Galician side he grew up supporting. Aspas has been the defining figure of an entire generation of Celta supporters, transforming impossible moments into routine and helping the club qualify for European competition once again this season, 23 years after their previous consecutive continental qualifications. The extension goes beyond simply playing, with the club confirming that whenever Aspas does eventually step away from the pitch, he will move into the club's structure to continue contributing in a new capacity. The announcement was met with widespread emotion across the Celta fanbase, with the club describing him not merely as the greatest player in their history, but as the embodiment of everything Celta represents.