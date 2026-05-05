Iago Aspas News: Strikes from distance

Aspas scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 3-1 victory against Elche.

Aspas's struck with his right foot from just outside of the box Sunday to give Celta Vigo their second goal in a 3-1 win over Elche. In addition to his goal, the attacker tracked back to add two tackles (two won) to the defensive effort across his 63 minutes of play. The goal marked Aspas's first in 10 appearances (two starts), dating back to late February.