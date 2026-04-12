Iago Teodoro headshot

Iago Teodoro Injury: Leaves with head injury Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Teodoro subbed off under concussion protocol following a blow to his head in the second half of Sunday's clash against Columbus Crew, per reporter Austin David.

Teodoro was unable to stay on the field after a strong defensive effort in the weekend's match. This issue could force him to miss the next fixture versus Houston Dynamo, with such scenario leaving a void in Orlando's usual back line. He was replaced by Adrian Marin, who may see his playing time increased for as long as the Brazilian is sidelined.

Iago Teodoro
Orlando City SC
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