Iago Teodoro Injury: Leaves with head injury Sunday
Teodoro subbed off under concussion protocol following a blow to his head in the second half of Sunday's clash against Columbus Crew, per reporter Austin David.
Teodoro was unable to stay on the field after a strong defensive effort in the weekend's match. This issue could force him to miss the next fixture versus Houston Dynamo, with such scenario leaving a void in Orlando's usual back line. He was replaced by Adrian Marin, who may see his playing time increased for as long as the Brazilian is sidelined.
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