Iago Teodoro News: Shines defensively in win
Teodoro made eight clearances, two interceptions and one block during Saturday's 2-1 win over Montreal.
Teodoro made just his second start of the season and simply dominated the opposing attackers with his mix of strength, positioning and above-average speed. The youngster already racked 18 clearances over three appearances and more performances like this should definitely help him consolidating himself as a full-time starter at the heart of the defense.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now