Iago Teodoro News: Starts against Houston
Teodoro (concussion) has made the starting lineup for Saturday's duel versus Houston Dynamo.
Teodoro is available for significant playing time despite leaving his previous outing under concussion protocol. Thus, he'll make his fifth consecutive league start, potentially playing in a back three alongside Robin Jansson and Adrian Marin. The Brazilian has had an active campaign in terms of defensive output, even though his side has conceded the most goals in the competition.
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