Ian Fray Injury: Picks up injury

Fray is out for the time being due to a lower-leg injury, according to the MLS injury report.

Fray is set to miss some time with a lower leg injury, which is notable given he started their last match at right-back and earned a goal. He's been a depth defensive option for Miami without major fantasy implications, but his absence is worth noting for the club's squad management. Facundo Mara should return to the starting role at right-back now that Fray is injured.