Ian Fray News: Appears in preseason match

Fray (knee) saw some minutes late during a preseason match with Inter Miami on Sunday.

Fray looks to be on the right track to start the 2025 season uninjured after appearing in his first preseason match for Miami. It has been a span of bad injuries for the young midfielder, only making 26 MLS appearances over two years, having suffered two ACL injuries and a meniscus injury in just a span of less than two years.