Ian Fray News: Assist in return to right-back

Fray assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Philadelphia Union. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 55th minute.

Fray returned to his most utilized position of the season at right-back following the return of Maximiliano Falcon and Gonzalo Lujan, having featured recently at center back. He provided the assist for Lionel Messi's second goal for Inter Miami, claiming his second assist of the league campaign, a strong output considering he has created just eight chances in the whole campaign. Fray also made two interceptions, giving him at least one interception in six of his last seven games.