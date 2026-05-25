Ian Fray News: Provides first assist of season
Fray had an assist with his lone chance created while taking an off target shot and crossing once inaccurately during Sunday's 6-4 win over Philadelphia.
Fray set up Luis Suarez in the 29th minute assisting Miami's second goal of the match. It was the first assist of the season for Fray as he's combined for three shots, a chance created and eight crosses over his last three starts.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now