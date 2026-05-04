Ian Fray News: Scores opener in 4-3 defat

Fray was injured and subbed out in the 66th minute of Saturday's 4-3 defeat against Orlando City SC. He scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and four chances created before exiting the match.

Fray scored the opening goal in the fourth minute as Inter Miami went out to a 3-0 lead before letting the lead drop and losing 4-3 in the final moments. This was the first goal he has scored this season, having not started in any of the last three games before this one.