Ian Fray News: Starting versus Cincinnati
Fray (lower leg) has made the starting lineup for Wednesday's matchup against Cincinnati.
Fray will play again after missing the previous game due to a minor physical problem. The wide player has featured as a right-back this season, so he's expected to operate in that role while Facundo Mura drops to a backup spot. Fray might be reliable for playmaking numbers after notching his first goal of the campaign the last time he played on May 2.
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