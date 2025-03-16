Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ian Glavinovich headshot

Ian Glavinovich Injury: Ruled out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Glavinovich (hamstring) has been ruled out of Sunday's match against Nashville as he has not fully recovered from his injury.

Glavinovich suffered a hamstring injury that will keep him out for a second straight match in Major League Soccer. The defender was a late decision for Sunday's game but was unable to play. His next opportunity to feature will be against St. Louis City next Saturday.

Ian Glavinovich
Philadelphia Union
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now