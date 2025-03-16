Ian Glavinovich Injury: Ruled out Sunday
Glavinovich (hamstring) has been ruled out of Sunday's match against Nashville as he has not fully recovered from his injury.
Glavinovich suffered a hamstring injury that will keep him out for a second straight match in Major League Soccer. The defender was a late decision for Sunday's game but was unable to play. His next opportunity to feature will be against St. Louis City next Saturday.
