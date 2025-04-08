Ian Glavinovich Injury: Tears meniscus

Glavinovich is set to miss the next four to six months after receiving surgery on a meniscus tear, according to his club.

Glavinovich played the full 90 Saturday but suffered an injury in the process, with the defender being evaluated and a torn meniscus was discovered. He has already undergone surgery and is eyeing his recovery process, a good sign for the defender. However, he will be sidelined for most of the season, likely not returning until some time in September or October if recovery goes to plan. He has started in their past three outings, so this will force a change, with Olwethu Makhanya as a possible replacement.