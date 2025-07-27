Ian Harkes News: Handed ban
Harkes generated one tackle (one won) and one clearance in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Real Salt Lake. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 33rd minute.
Harkes is set for a one match suspension after he was handed his fifth yellow card of the season. He started seven of the last eight appearances, scoring once with nine shots, nine chances created and nine interceptions in that span.
