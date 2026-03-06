Ian James Injury: Out to face San Diego
James is out for Saturday's match against San Diego due to a quadriceps injury, according to the MLS injury report.
James is not going to start the third match of the season after he was a starter to begin the campaign, suffering from a quadriceps injury. This is a major loss, hoping the absence is minor and only two to three weeks out. Jansen Miller is a likely replacement in the defense until James returns.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now