Ian Maatsen News: Assists from cross

Maatsen's pinpoint cross setup Aston Villa's second and decisive goal Saturday as they earned three points in a 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest. The left full-back added three tackles (one won), one interception and two clearances to the team's defensive effort. Maatsen has been a rotational member of the Villa squad this season, having assisted twice over his 23 Premier League appearances (five starts).