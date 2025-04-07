Ian Maatsen News: Assists from cross
Maatsen assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win against Nottingham Forest.
Maatsen's pinpoint cross setup Aston Villa's second and decisive goal Saturday as they earned three points in a 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest. The left full-back added three tackles (one won), one interception and two clearances to the team's defensive effort. Maatsen has been a rotational member of the Villa squad this season, having assisted twice over his 23 Premier League appearances (five starts).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now