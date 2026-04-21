Ian Maatsen News: Assists in 4-3 win
Maatsen assisted once to go with three crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 4-3 victory over Sunderland.
Maatsen assisted Ollie Watkins to put Aston Villa 2-1 ahead in the win that came to 4-3 against Sunderland. This came as his first goal involvement of the season in his 26th appearance of the year. He started the game, which was his first in the Premier League since March 4th. He created two chances, his ninth time this season to create two.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ian Maatsen See More
-
Fantrax Waiver Wire
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League Gameweek 34 (GW34): Blank Week TargetsYesterday
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks25 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3226 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3043 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3046 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ian Maatsen See More