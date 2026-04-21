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Ian Maatsen News: Assists in 4-3 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Maatsen assisted once to go with three crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 4-3 victory over Sunderland.

Maatsen assisted Ollie Watkins to put Aston Villa 2-1 ahead in the win that came to 4-3 against Sunderland. This came as his first goal involvement of the season in his 26th appearance of the year. He started the game, which was his first in the Premier League since March 4th. He created two chances, his ninth time this season to create two.

Ian Maatsen
Aston Villa
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