Ian Maatsen News: Logs assist in Champions League

Maatsen scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and three chances created in Wednesday's 3-0 win versus Club Brugge.

Usually, it is Lucas Digne serving as Aston Villa's left-back for big games. Perhaps because Villa entered the Wednesday matchup with a comfortable lead on aggregate, Maatsen was chosen to start as the team's left-back. He rewarded the choice, logging what is his first and likely only goal in Champions League action this season. Taking that into account, his UCL stats in other games this campaign are not as impressive, with nine clearances and three interceptions providing the most value.