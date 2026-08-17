Ian Murphy News: Six clearances in away victory
Murphy recorded six clearancesand three interceptions in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Los Angeles Football Club.
Ian Murphy returned to the San Diego side for only his first start since joining the club. He had a busy game defensively, which helped his side hold on to victory when under heavy pressure throughout. He made six clearances and three interceptions throughout the game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ian Murphy See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ian Murphy See More