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Ian Murphy News: Six clearances in away victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Murphy recorded six clearancesand three interceptions in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Los Angeles Football Club.

Ian Murphy returned to the San Diego side for only his first start since joining the club. He had a busy game defensively, which helped his side hold on to victory when under heavy pressure throughout. He made six clearances and three interceptions throughout the game.

Ian Murphy
San Diego FC
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