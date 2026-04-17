Ian Pilcher Injury: Returns to training

Pilcher (lower body) is back in training with the squad ahead of the week eight matchup versus Real Salt Lake, according to coach Mikey Varas, Sebastian Sanchez of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Pilcher may be an option in the next few weeks after making progress in his recovery from an injury that has sidelined him for three weeks. The defender has made only one start this season, and he could be in contention with Oscar Verhoeven for the right-back spot as soon as he's fully healthy.