Ian Pilcher News: Nets on Saturday

Pilcher scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Pilcher equalized in the 79th minute assisted by Luca Bombino. Pilcher completed nearly a 100 passes and also contributed defensively with three clearances, one interception and one tackle. He has accumulated 15 clearances, five tackles and five interceptions over the course of the last four games and this was his first goal of the season.