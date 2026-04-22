Ian Pilcher headshot

Ian Pilcher News: On bench to face Dynamo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Pilcher (lower body) is among the substitutes for Wednesday's contest versus Houston Dynamo.

Pilcher should be able to see some action after missing four league games due to injury. He previously started once at right-back, so he could be used in Oscar Verhoeven's place. Pilcher has yet to score or assist this year while recording two clearances and one tackle across 47 minutes of play.

Ian Pilcher
San Diego FC
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