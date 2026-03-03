Ian Poveda headshot

Ian Poveda News: Makes Internacional move

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Poveda has completed a permanent move from Sunderland to Internacional de Bogota, his former club announced.

Poveda made six appearances for the Black Cats across his 18-month stint with the club and now turns the page on a new chapter, heading back to his home country to compete in the Colombian league for the first time in his professional career.

Ian Poveda
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ian Poveda See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ian Poveda See More
Premier League Projected Lineups: Gameweek 25 [UPDATED]
SOC
Premier League Projected Lineups: Gameweek 25 [UPDATED]
Rotowire Staff
February 18, 2021
Premier League Projected Lineups: Gameweek 24 [UPDATED]
SOC
Premier League Projected Lineups: Gameweek 24 [UPDATED]
Rotowire Staff
February 10, 2021
Premier League Projected Lineups: Gameweek 23
SOC
Premier League Projected Lineups: Gameweek 23
Rotowire Staff
February 5, 2021
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Top 400 Players for the 2020/21 Season [Updated Sept. 11]
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Top 400 Players for the 2020/21 Season [Updated Sept. 11]
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
September 2, 2020
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Fantrax Top 400 [Updated Sept. 11]
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Fantrax Top 400 [Updated Sept. 11]
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
August 29, 2020