Ian Poveda News: Makes Internacional move
Poveda has completed a permanent move from Sunderland to Internacional de Bogota, his former club announced.
Poveda made six appearances for the Black Cats across his 18-month stint with the club and now turns the page on a new chapter, heading back to his home country to compete in the Colombian league for the first time in his professional career.
Ian Poveda
Free Agent
