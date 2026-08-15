Ian Smith headshot

Ian Smith Injury: Ruled out through injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 5:38pm

Smith has sustained damage to his foot and ankle and is expected to be absent for an undisclosed period, the MLS announced Saturday.

Smith has been used as a substitute left-back this campaign, so his absence won't alter the initial lineup, leaving Jimer Fory as the first choice on the flank. A combined foot and ankle designation puts Smith out at the same time as Juan David Mosquera (foot/ankle), limiting Portland's defensive depth. Smith will likely return to a bench role as soon as he's fully fit.

Ian Smith
Portland Timbers
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