Ian Smith Injury: Ruled out through injury

Smith has sustained damage to his foot and ankle and is expected to be absent for an undisclosed period, the MLS announced Saturday.

Smith has been used as a substitute left-back this campaign, so his absence won't alter the initial lineup, leaving Jimer Fory as the first choice on the flank. A combined foot and ankle designation puts Smith out at the same time as Juan David Mosquera (foot/ankle), limiting Portland's defensive depth. Smith will likely return to a bench role as soon as he's fully fit.