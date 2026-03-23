Ian Smith News: 22 minutes from bench

Smith generated one shot (zero on goal) in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Los Angeles Galaxy. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 77th minute.

Smith looks to be more of a rotational piece once again this season, appearing off the bench in four of his five appearances this campaign. In his time on the field, he has done little outside of his single start, with only 48 minutes played outside of the start. His value is little unless more time comes, the backup at left-back for now.