Ibrahim Aliyu headshot

Ibrahim Aliyu Injury: Back in full training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Aliyu (thigh) has returned to full training and could be an option for Saturday's clash against Sporting Kansas City, according to Brianna Mac Kay from Dispatch.

Aliyu has returned to full training after missing the last match against Portland due to a thigh injury and could be an option for Saturday's clash against Sporting Kansas City. He is expected to have a bench role, so his potential return should not impact the starting XI moving forward.

Ibrahim Aliyu
Columbus Crew
