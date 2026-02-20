Ibrahim Aliyu Injury: Questionable with thigh issue

Aliyu is doubtful for Saturday's trip to Portland Timbers because of a thigh injury.

Aliyu may see his role reduced due to this issue, although he's likely to feature off the bench even if he's fit. The forward tallied three goals and two assists across 33 MLS appearances in the 2025 campaign. His potential absence would limit the squad's depth behind Wessam Abou Ali and Jamal Thiare.