Ibrahim Aliyu News: Logs winning goal

Aliyu scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Wednesday's 1-0 victory over San Diego FC.

Aliyu scored in the first half and that would prove to be the winner for the Houston forward, who got back in the starting lineup after coming off the bench in the previous match. He has a decent chance to keep the scoring going against Austin FC, a side which has allowed seven goals in its last three matches entering Wednesday's contest.