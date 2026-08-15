Ibrahim Aliyu News: Shown red card in win

Aliyu received a red card as a substitute in stoppage time of Saturday's 1-0 win over Los Angeles Galaxy.

Aliyu spent just a few minutes on the field before being booked twice for his consistent fouling in the final moments of the match. This means the attacker will be unable to take part in the midweek trip to Vancouver, where Guilherme and Mateusz Bogusz will likely remain the top options on the wings. After that, the Nigerian will be available again to face St. Louis City.