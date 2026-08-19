Ibrahim Aliyu News: Suspension rescinded on appeal

Aliyu's one-game suspension and accompanying fine for his second yellow card against LA Galaxy on August 15 have been rescinded after the club's appeal, with MLS's Independent Review Panel voting unanimously in his favor, according to the club.

Aliyu had been shown the card in the 90+11th minute of that match, a decision that initially looked set to keep him out of Wednesday's trip to Vancouver. The overturned ruling now makes him eligible to feature in that match after all. His reinstatement gives the club a fuller set of options on the wing heading into the match.